Enugu State Takes Action Against Illegal Mining, Recalls Colonial Exploitation

The Enugu State government has initiated the process of sealing illegal mining sites and sites lacking environmental impact certifications and mitigation plans. This move follows Governor Peter Mbah’s ban on illegal mining activities in the state, and the recent formation of the Enugu State Committee on Mining Activities to address this issue.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Committee, led by its chairman, Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Prof. Sam Ugwu, conducted an impromptu inspection of a mining site owned by Milhouse Ltd. in Awhum, Udi Local Government Area.

Addressing the media after the site inspection, Ugwu emphasized that the government would not stand idly by while the environment is degraded, and lives are put at risk due to illegal mining activities. During the inspection, several violations were discovered, including environmental degradation, unapproved blasting, failure to remit staff tax to the state government despite deductions, and non-remittance of pension contributions to the pension scheme despite deductions from employees.

Ugwu stated, “Our mission is basically to seal, on behalf of the state government, mining activities that do not have any recourse to the state government. We are also here to look at what is going on, and you have all seen a lot of environmental degradation going on. We equally want to see the veracity of the license, which they claim they have, and to find out how they have been remitting their environmental fees to Enugu State Government.”

He highlighted the importance of understanding the long-term impact of mining on host communities and their surroundings. Drawing parallels with the Niger Delta, he noted that the people there still suffer from environmental degradation caused by oil exploration activities from decades ago.

Furthermore, Ugwu disputed the claim by the mine operators that they began activities at the site in 2022, asserting that the site had been in operation for more than five years.

The government is cognizant of other mining sites across the state operating illegally and without the requisite licenses or in violation of environmental protection laws. Ugwu assured that the government would take action against all such sites.

In a related development, the Committee issued a notice to African Pits and Quarries Ltd., instructing them to cease operations immediately and report to the Government House on Thursday. The notice warned that failure to comply could result in arrest and prosecution in the state Environmental Protection Court. The company was further instructed to provide comprehensive documentation, including licenses, notifications, payment records, and environmental remediation plans.

The General Manager of the Awhum site, Akintola Oluwafemi, pledged the company’s compliance with government directives, emphasizing that they had obtained all necessary licenses from the Federal Government and were environmentally conscious in their operations.

Enugu State’s actions underscore its commitment to addressing illegal mining and environmental concerns while recalling the historical exploitation of its resources during the colonial era. The government aims to ensure responsible and sustainable mining practices to protect the environment and benefit local communities.