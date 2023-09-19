Menu
Search
Subscribe
Law and Order

Court remands Kafanchan business woman for alleged lesbianism with minor

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Kafanchan (Kaduna) Sept. 19, 2023

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, has ordered that a 36-year-old business woman, Lois Iliya, be remanded in a correctional centre over alleged lesbianism with a minor.

The defendant was charged by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) with unnatural offence, contrary to section 259 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The NSCDC prosecutor, Insp. Marcus Audu, told the court that the complainant, Alice Daniel, reported the matter at the Corp’s office in Kafanchan on Sept. 13.

Audu said the defendant, who resides at Katsit, was in the habit of luring the complainant’s eight year old daughter into her room and having sex with her using her fingers.

According to him, in addition to fingering the girl on a daily basis since May, the defendant always rubs the girl’s breasts with her hands, which caused them to grow.

The prosecutor said when the girl’s mother found out, the victim was taken to Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centre for medical examination, after which the matter was referred to the NSCDC for investigation.

The chief magistrate, Samson Kwasu, did not take the plea of the defendant for lack of jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Kwasu directed the prosecutor to forward a copy of the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

He, thereafter, adjourned the matter till Oct. 4, for further mention.

Naija247News reports that the defendant faces up to 21 years imprisonment if convicted.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NCDMB’s Support is Causing Us to Think Upgrades, Additional Investments”
Next article
Sanwo-Olu mourns Mohbad, invites DSS to join in probe of singer’s death
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Alleged fraud: Court refers case against 2 businessmen to Police for investigation

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Abuja, Sept.19, 2023. A Grade I Area Court in Kubwa...

Salesgirl jailed 12 months for stealing N275, 400 recharge cards

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Kaduna, Sept. 19, 2023. A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on...

Sanwo-Olu mourns Mohbad, invites DSS to join in probe of singer’s death

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 19, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. I would like to assure everyone...

NCDMB’s Support is Causing Us to Think Upgrades, Additional Investments”

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 19,2023. The Chief Operating Officer of MicCom Cables and...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Alleged fraud: Court refers case against 2 businessmen to Police for investigation

Cases & Trials 0
Abuja, Sept.19, 2023. A Grade I Area Court in Kubwa...

Salesgirl jailed 12 months for stealing N275, 400 recharge cards

Cases & Trials 0
Kaduna, Sept. 19, 2023. A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on...

Sanwo-Olu mourns Mohbad, invites DSS to join in probe of singer’s death

Entertainment 0
September 19, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. I would like to assure everyone...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights