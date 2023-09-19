Biden’s Condemnation of African Military Coups and Support for ECOWAS Intervention

In a significant address before the 78th United Nations General Assembly on September 19, 2023, President Joe Biden of the United States firmly denounced the unconstitutional takeovers of government in West and Central Africa. He reaffirmed his nation’s steadfast commitment to the principles of democracy worldwide.

Biden voiced his support for the proactive measures taken by both the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to exert pressure on the military junta in Niger Republic. Their goal is to restore constitutional order and reinstate the ousted President, Mohamed Bazoum, who was forcibly removed on July 26, 2023.

The coup in Niger has drawn widespread international condemnation, with the United Nations, United Kingdom, African Union, ECOWAS, France, and other key stakeholders expressing their disapproval. ECOWAS, in response, had ordered a standby army to prepare for potential military intervention to restore democracy after diplomatic negotiations with the junta proved unsuccessful.

During his address, President Biden lent his support to the African Union, ECOWAS, and other regional organizations working tirelessly to safeguard democracy. He emphasized that democracy remains the most effective tool for countries to confront the pressing challenges that humanity faces today. He stated, “We stand with the African Union and ECOWAS and other regional bodies to support constitutional rule. We will not retreat from the values that make us strong. We will defend democracy, our best tool to meet the challenges that we face around the world and we are working to show how democracy is delivering in ways that matter to people’s lives.”

It’s worth noting that President Biden also discussed climate change and the critical need for global action, emphasizing the importance of harnessing Artificial Intelligence for the benefit and protection of citizens. Furthermore, he condemned the Russian war in Ukraine and called for global solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

President Biden advocated for the expansion of the United Nations Security Council, calling for the inclusion of new permanent and non-permanent members. He urged global institutions to be more responsive to the needs of their members, especially developing nations grappling with economic challenges and poverty.

In a proactive step, Biden revealed that he had requested additional funds from the U.S. Congress to expand World Bank financing by $25 billion. He also highlighted efforts to mobilize more funding for the World Bank through the G20, aiming to provide a transformational boost to World Bank lending. These measures reflect the United States’ commitment to addressing interconnected global issues, including climate change and sustainable development.