Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Biden’s Condemnation of African Military Coups and Support for ECOWAS Intervention

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

In a significant address before the 78th United Nations General Assembly on September 19, 2023, President Joe Biden of the United States firmly denounced the unconstitutional takeovers of government in West and Central Africa. He reaffirmed his nation’s steadfast commitment to the principles of democracy worldwide.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Biden voiced his support for the proactive measures taken by both the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to exert pressure on the military junta in Niger Republic. Their goal is to restore constitutional order and reinstate the ousted President, Mohamed Bazoum, who was forcibly removed on July 26, 2023.

The coup in Niger has drawn widespread international condemnation, with the United Nations, United Kingdom, African Union, ECOWAS, France, and other key stakeholders expressing their disapproval. ECOWAS, in response, had ordered a standby army to prepare for potential military intervention to restore democracy after diplomatic negotiations with the junta proved unsuccessful.

During his address, President Biden lent his support to the African Union, ECOWAS, and other regional organizations working tirelessly to safeguard democracy. He emphasized that democracy remains the most effective tool for countries to confront the pressing challenges that humanity faces today. He stated, “We stand with the African Union and ECOWAS and other regional bodies to support constitutional rule. We will not retreat from the values that make us strong. We will defend democracy, our best tool to meet the challenges that we face around the world and we are working to show how democracy is delivering in ways that matter to people’s lives.”

It’s worth noting that President Biden also discussed climate change and the critical need for global action, emphasizing the importance of harnessing Artificial Intelligence for the benefit and protection of citizens. Furthermore, he condemned the Russian war in Ukraine and called for global solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

President Biden advocated for the expansion of the United Nations Security Council, calling for the inclusion of new permanent and non-permanent members. He urged global institutions to be more responsive to the needs of their members, especially developing nations grappling with economic challenges and poverty.

In a proactive step, Biden revealed that he had requested additional funds from the U.S. Congress to expand World Bank financing by $25 billion. He also highlighted efforts to mobilize more funding for the World Bank through the G20, aiming to provide a transformational boost to World Bank lending. These measures reflect the United States’ commitment to addressing interconnected global issues, including climate change and sustainable development.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NIGCOMSAT and Thales Alenia Space Extend Agreement to Elevate Satellite Navigation in Africa via NIGCOMSAT-1R
Next article
Nigerian Police Uncover Fake Soldiers Linked to Aide’s Killing
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Unmasking Dark Realities Of Music Industry Is One Of Many Tragic Legacies Of Mohbad, By Pelumi Olajengbesi, Esq.

Naija247news, New York -
The untimely demise of Mohbad has tragically reignited a...

Edo Government House Drama: Is This A Democracy Or A Joke? By Adeola Vaughn-Eromosele

Naija247news, New York -
It is disheartening to wake up to the news...

Nigerian Police Uncover Fake Soldiers Linked to Aide’s Killing

Idowu Peters -
In a significant development, the Lagos State Command of...

NIGCOMSAT and Thales Alenia Space Extend Agreement to Elevate Satellite Navigation in Africa via NIGCOMSAT-1R

Naija247news, New York -
In the wake of a successful Satellite Based Augmentation...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Unmasking Dark Realities Of Music Industry Is One Of Many Tragic Legacies Of Mohbad, By Pelumi Olajengbesi, Esq.

Nigerianism 0
The untimely demise of Mohbad has tragically reignited a...

Edo Government House Drama: Is This A Democracy Or A Joke? By Adeola Vaughn-Eromosele

Opinion 0
It is disheartening to wake up to the news...

Nigerian Police Uncover Fake Soldiers Linked to Aide’s Killing

Political parties 0
In a significant development, the Lagos State Command of...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights