Bello govt speaks on move to arrest ADC candidate, Abejide

Sept 19,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Kogi State Government has said there is no plan to arrest the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Hon Leke Abejide.

This was disclosed by Kingsley Fanwo, the Commissioner for Information in the State.

Recall that Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Abuja had ordered the Director General, Department of State Services, DSS, and the Inspector General of Police, IGP, to give maximum protection to the ADC candidate.

We don’t know why he’s running helter-skelter that he should not be arrested,” Fanwo said on Channels TV on Monday.(www.naija247news.com)