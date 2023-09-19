Menu
Bello govt speaks on move to arrest ADC candidate, Abejide

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 19,2023.

The Kogi State Government has said there is no plan to arrest the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Hon Leke Abejide.

This was disclosed by Kingsley Fanwo, the Commissioner for Information in the State.

Recall that Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Abuja had ordered the Director General, Department of State Services, DSS, and the Inspector General of Police, IGP, to give maximum protection to the ADC candidate.

We don’t know why he’s running helter-skelter that he should not be arrested,” Fanwo said on Channels TV on Monday.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

