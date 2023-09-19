BBNaija’s Tobi Bakre and his wife welcome their second child Kamila

Big Brother Naija alumnus Tobi Bakre has announced that he and his wife have welcomed their second child to the world, a girl.

The actor expressed his profound pride and excitement as he filled the world in on his happy news. He revealed that the latest addition to their family is a baby girl whom they named Kamila A. Bakre. Tobi posted a picture of him and his two children; Abdulmalik and the adorable newborn Kamila swaddled in his arms.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

His caption read, “Kamila A. Bakre. Thank God for His miracles. You are a miracle. What a feeling! Girl dad! Feels like a totally different life mission and such a huge blessing. Babuuuuuu @anu.bakre you do this one. Thanks for being strong and pushing through the 360 of the past 9 months. What a ride. Love you to the end of the world and back.”

Tobi’s second post showed him filled with happiness, dancing in the hospital room while his wife Anu was being assessed by a nurse. His caption went on, expressing gratitude to his wife, as well as friends and family who stuck by them.

He said, “Hardly ever a time where my words fail me. No matter the English! I can’t properly articulate how I feel. It’s plenntyyyy. Thanks to friends and Fam who have been a part of this journey. Indeed ko easy. But Nunu no worry. Na me go carry the next baby. Wait o! I’m a father to two kids! Mad O I Abdulmalik our watch starts now o.”

The actor and his wife tied the knot in 2021 in a beautiful ceremony and welcomed their first child, a boy, in January of the next year. Now their cute family of three has blossomed into an adorable family of four.