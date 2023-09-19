Ariana Grande files for divorce after two years of marriage

September 19, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Ariana, who married Dalton Gomez in May 2021, officially filed for divorce from him today, Sept. 18, after two years of marriage. Her lawyer, Laura Wasser, filed on Monday, September 18, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for divorce.

Dalton immediately followed suit, filing his response in a clearly-coordinated effort.

Everything was worked out before going to the courthouse, according to TMZ.

Sources say Ariana will write Dalton a check and that will be all. They have a prenup.

Ariana separated from Dalton in February 2023 and she began dating her married costar Ethan Slater while filming “Wicked” overseas”

Subsequently, Ethan filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay. The 2 were high school sweethearts and got married in 2018. They also share a kid together, whom they welcomed last year.(www.naija247news.com).