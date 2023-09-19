Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentMusic

Ariana Grande files for divorce after two years of marriage

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 19, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Ariana, who married Dalton Gomez in May 2021, officially filed for divorce from him today, Sept. 18, after two years of marriage. Her lawyer, Laura Wasser, filed on Monday, September 18, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for divorce.

Dalton immediately followed suit, filing his response in a clearly-coordinated effort.

Everything was worked out before going to the courthouse, according to TMZ.

Sources say Ariana will write Dalton a check and that will be all. They have a prenup.

Ariana separated from Dalton in February 2023 and she began dating her married costar Ethan Slater while filming “Wicked” overseas”

Subsequently, Ethan filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay. The 2 were high school sweethearts and got married in 2018. They also share a kid together, whom they welcomed last year.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
APPO to invest $5bn in African Energy Bank
Next article
Nigeria’s Tinubu tells African Union: Nigeria supports Secure Stability and Prosperity for Africa
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Gunmen Kills Three Policemen, Burn Down Patrol Vans in Imo

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 19, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three policemen have been shot dead,...

Nigeria’s Tinubu tells African Union: Nigeria supports Secure Stability and Prosperity for Africa

Naija247news, New York -
The AU Chairperson said that Comoros seeks to learn...

APPO to invest $5bn in African Energy Bank

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Canada (Calgary), Sept. 19, 2023.   The African Petroleum Producers Organisation(APPO)...

Alleged fraud: Court refers case against 2 businessmen to Police for investigation

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Abuja, Sept.19, 2023. A Grade I Area Court in Kubwa...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Gunmen Kills Three Policemen, Burn Down Patrol Vans in Imo

CrimeWatch 0
September 19, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three policemen have been shot dead,...

Nigeria’s Tinubu tells African Union: Nigeria supports Secure Stability and Prosperity for Africa

Diplomacy 0
The AU Chairperson said that Comoros seeks to learn...

APPO to invest $5bn in African Energy Bank

Oil & Gas 0
Canada (Calgary), Sept. 19, 2023.   The African Petroleum Producers Organisation(APPO)...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights