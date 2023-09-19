Menu
Alleged fraud: Court refers case against 2 businessmen to Police for investigation

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Abuja, Sept.19, 2023.

A Grade I Area Court in Kubwa on Tuesday, refered a case of alleged fraud filed against Simon Ndulue and Favour Chibuzor to the police for investigation.

The judge, Malam, Ibrahim Rufai, gave the order pursuant to the provisions of Section 89 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) following the submission of the defence counsel, Ijeoma Ndulue.

Rufai however referred the matter to the Area Command Kubwa for investigation and to determine whether it is civil or criminal in nature.

The direct criminal complaint was instituted by the complainant, Bridget Ikechukwu through her lawyer, George Presley but the plea of the defendants were not taken.

Earlier, the defence counsel filed a notice of preliminary objection challenging the jurisdiction of the court, citing Section 8(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA ).

“The section states that a suspect cannot be arrested based on a civil matter of breach of contract and the matter here is regarding sale of shops, it is purely civil and not criminal” Ndulue said.

In response, the complainant’s lawyer held that the objection was not ripe for hearing because he was served on Sept.18 and had 48 hours to respond.

Presley urged the court to discountenace the defence counsel ‘s submission adding that the defendants should take their plea.

Naija247News reports that the complainant alleged that she paid the defendants N150,000 and N140,000 respectively for portions of shops at Central Market Kubwa sometime on July 27.

She further alleged that the defendants sold the shops to her deceitfully because two days after payment, the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) officials demolished the shops.

She said when she requested for her money from the defendants but they refused to pay back.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

