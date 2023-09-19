Menu
AIICO bags 2023 Marketing Edge Awards

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

L-R:Mr Segun Olalandu, Head Digital Marketing & Communications, AIICO, Mr Israel Opayemi, MD Chain Reactions, Mr Olusanjo Shodimu, Chief Digital & Innovation Officer, AIICO, Mr Ademola Adenekan, Communications Manager, AIICO at the presentation of the 2023 Marketing Edge Brands and Advertising Excellence Awards in Lagos

September 19, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

AIICO Insurance Plc, has bagged the ‘Insurance Company of the Decade’, at the prestigious 2023 Marketing Edge Brands and Advertising Excellence Awards.

The insurance company’s Chief Digital and Innovation Officer, Mr Olusanjo Shodimu said this in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

Shodimu stated that the award is a testament to AIICO brand’s widespread recognition for excellence in the Nigerian marketplace and the company’s unwavering commitment to innovation, and customer-centricity over the past 10 years.

He noted that the underwriting firm has consistently set new benchmarks in the insurance sector, demonstrating remarkable growth, resilience, and a steadfast dedication to its customers.

According to him, the recognition reaffirms AIICO insurance’s position as a leader in the industry, known for its superior products, innovative solutions, and unwavering focus on protecting and securing the future of its customers and clients.

” We are deeply honored to be recognised as the ‘Insurance Company of the Decade’ by Marketing Edge.

“This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire AIICO team, our loyal customers, and our invaluable partners.

“It inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence and innovation as we strive to provide the best insurance solutions in Nigeria,” he said.

The official said the accolade marked a significant milestone in AIICO insurance’s journey toward shaping a more secured and prosperous future for all its stakeholders.

Shodimu stated further that the company looked forward to continuing its legacy of trust, reliability and superior service.

The Marketing Edge Brands and Advertising Excellence Awards is a platform that recognised and celebrated excellence across various industries in Nigeria.

Established in 1963, AIICO Insurance, as a leading composite insurer in Nigeria,offers life and general insurance, health insurance, and investment management services, helping individuals, families, and corporate customers create and protect wealth.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

