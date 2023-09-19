Menu
Afreximbank announces US$500,000 support for earthquake relief in Morocco

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

The donation will be channelled towards assisting the Government in its disaster recovery, relief, and reconstruction efforts
CAIRO, Egypt, September 19, 2023/ — African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (https://www.Afreximbank.com/) has today announced a $500,000 donation to provide immediate humanitarian relief to the Kingdom of Morocco and especially towards the hard-hit regions of Al Haouz, Chichaoua, Taroudant, Amizmiz and Marrakesh, following the devastation caused by a massive magnitude 6.8 earthquake. The earthquake is the strongest to hit the nation’s centre in more than a century with a fatality rate reaching nearly 3,000, and many more injured. Historical and cultural sites have also suffered severe damage and many citizens have been left displaced.

The donation will be channelled towards assisting the Government in its disaster recovery, relief, and reconstruction efforts. This support will enable the provision of basic needs of food, water, clothing, and shelter as well as restoring power and other essential services to impacted families.

Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented:

“We are committed to helping the Government of Morocco recover from this devastating earthquake. Providing food, water, and shelter is vital in the aftermath of the earthquake and today’s donation demonstrates our continued commitment to humanitarian relief efforts across Africa, in times of crises. It will lend a helping hand to support organizations on the ground as they continue recovery efforts. Our hearts and prayers go out to Morocco, a member state of the Bank and her citizens in these trying times.”

This support is consistent with the Bank’s response to humanitarian crises in its Member States including among others, the 2014 Ebola outbreak, Tropical Cyclone Idai in 2019, the Covid-19 relief efforts in 2020 and support to flood relief efforts in Southern Africa in 2022 and 2023.

Market Reforms Can Stabilize Debt and Foster Growth in Developing Countries
