Election Tribunal Court

Tribunal Upholds Dauda Lawal’s Victory as Zamfara State Governor

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

In a verdict announced on September 18, 2023, the Zamfara State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, situated in Sokoto, has confirmed Dauda Lawal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the duly elected governor of Zamfara State.

The tribunal dismissed the petition lodged by Bello Matawalle, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, citing a lack of merit in his challenge against the March 18 governorship election’s outcome. Additionally, the tribunal imposed a fine of N500,000 on the petitioner, Matawalle.

Justice Cordelia Ogadi, the chairperson of the three-member panel, delivered the judgment, asserting that the petitioner failed to substantiate allegations of improper collation of election results, omission of Maradun Local Government Area (LGA) results, and claims of unheld elections in some state wards. The tribunal further ruled that the petitioner could not prove non-compliance by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with the Electoral Act or corruption in the election process.

All three panel justices—Justice Cordelia Ogadi, Justice Bello Hassan, and Justice Aliyu Gegele—reached a unanimous decision.

Solomon Akunna (SAN), the chief counsel for the first respondent, Governor Lawal, praised the judgment as well-considered, with impeccable legal reasoning.

Ishaka Dikko, the lead counsel for INEC, expressed satisfaction with the tribunal’s verdict, affirming the Commission’s conduct of a credible election.

The petitioner’s lead counsel, Usman Sure (SAN), hinted at potential further instructions from their client for appealing the tribunal’s decision, as they felt aggrieved by the election results.

Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

