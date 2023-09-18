Tobi Amusan Secures Third Consecutive Diamond League Victory

Nigerian track sensation Tobi Amusan triumphed in the 100m hurdles at the Diamond League held in Eugene, Oregon, US, on Sunday. This remarkable achievement marks her third consecutive Diamond League trophy.

Amusan displayed her prowess by finishing the race in just 12.33 seconds, successfully fending off competition from Jasmine Camacho-Quin of Puerto Rico, who finished in 12.38 seconds. US athlete Kendra Harrison secured the third spot in the race.

Amusan’s journey to this victory is even more impressive when considering her recent ordeal. She faced doping allegations and suspension by the Athletics Integrity Unity (AIU). The AIU claimed that she had missed three doping tests within a year. However, just three days before the 2023 World Athletics Championships, Amusan was cleared of these allegations.

Despite the challenges, Amusan’s determination shone through. Unfortunately, she couldn’t defend her title at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, where she finished sixth in the final. Nevertheless, the 27-year-old athlete remains undeterred, vowing to return even stronger and better.