Tobi Amusan makes history as she wins third consecutive title at Diamond League

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 18,2023.

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan won the Diamond League trophy for the third consecutive time.

With 12:33 seconds record, Amusan emerged the winner of the fiercely contested 100m hurdles event on Sunday night, September 17, 2023.

Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quin came second in 12.38s, Kendra Harrison of the US finished third in 12.44, and world champion Danielle Williams of Jamaica finished fourth in 12.47.

Tobi Amusan set the record at the competition in Eugene, Oregon, USA, where she won the world title in 2022.

The Nigerian athlete won her first Diamond League trophy in 2021 in 12.42 seconds and defended the title last year.

With Sunday’s remarkable performance, Amusan made history as the second woman in Diamond League history after Dawn Nelson-Harper to win a hat-trick of 100m hurdles titles.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

