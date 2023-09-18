Tobi Amusan makes history as she wins third consecutive title at Diamond League

Sept 18,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan won the Diamond League trophy for the third consecutive time.

With 12:33 seconds record, Amusan emerged the winner of the fiercely contested 100m hurdles event on Sunday night, September 17, 2023.

Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quin came second in 12.38s, Kendra Harrison of the US finished third in 12.44, and world champion Danielle Williams of Jamaica finished fourth in 12.47.

Tobi Amusan set the record at the competition in Eugene, Oregon, USA, where she won the world title in 2022.

The Nigerian athlete won her first Diamond League trophy in 2021 in 12.42 seconds and defended the title last year.

With Sunday’s remarkable performance, Amusan made history as the second woman in Diamond League history after Dawn Nelson-Harper to win a hat-trick of 100m hurdles titles.(www.naija247news.com)