Music

Police Await Bella Shmurda’s Cooperation in Mohbad’s Investigation

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force, has stated that they are waiting for singer Bella Shmurda, a close associate of the late rapper Mohbad, to provide crucial information to assist in their ongoing investigation.

The tragic death of fast-rising rapper Mohbad on Tuesday has raised questions, leading the police to initiate an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his demise. The law enforcement agency has also called on individuals with relevant information, particularly friends and family members of the late rapper, to come forward.

Controversial investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Bella Shmurda on her social media platform, urging him to approach the police and speak with Prince Moye and the Force Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Ikoyi.

In response to Kemi Olunloyo’s ultimatum, Police spokesperson Adejobi quoted her post and indicated that they are eagerly awaiting Bella Shmurda’s cooperation.

Bella Shmurda previously disclosed in an interview that Mohbad had attempted suicide following his fallout with the Naira Marley-owned record label, Marlian Music. He also mentioned that the late rapper had been receiving threats. The investigation aims to shed light on the circumstances leading to Mohbad’s untimely death and any potential connections to the reported threats.

