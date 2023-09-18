Ondo APC ward chairman, commissioner engage in fisticuffs over palliatives

Sept 18,2023.

It was a show of shame for the people of Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State over the weekend when the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward 1 of the council, Olumide Awolumate, popularly known as Cuba, engaged in a fisticuff with the state’s Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Olubunmi Osadahun.

The altercation, which escalated into a physical assault, purportedly arose from a dispute over the distribution of palliatives in the area.

The development occurred at the residence of the APC ward chairman.

A video that has since gone viral shows Awolumate resorting to the use of a plastic chair to strike the commissioner during the fisticuffs.

The intensity of the physical confrontation shocked onlookers, and the video has caused a significant stir on social media platforms.

Following the incident, there has been widespread condemnation from various quarters, with calls for a thorough investigation into the matter.

Concerned citizens and political observers have called on the APC leadership in Ondo State to take swift and decisive action to address the issue and hold the individuals involved accountable for their actions.

Narrating his side of the story, the APC ward chairman said: “I was assaulted in my house by the power-drunk Commissioner for Women Affairs with her son in the presence of a police officer.

“I was in my house playing Ludo. All of a sudden, she came in the company of her son, another man, and a police officer. When they got to me, the police officer said I was needed at the station at Oke-Agbe. Before I could respond, the Commissioner’s son jumped at me and started fighting me. He even tore my clothes.

His mother (the commissioner) joined him to beat me. All this happened in the presence of the police officer that they came with.”

The commissioner, however, could not be reached for her version of the incident. She was reportedly admitted and was receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.(www.naija247news.com)