Olayemi Cardoso: Tinubu Breached CBN Act to Replace Emefiele – Lawyer, Frank Tietie

Frank Tietie, the Executive Director of Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights (CASER), has accused President Bola Tinubu of violating relevant laws in his removal of the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and the appointment of replacements.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

On Friday, Tinubu named Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso as the new CBN Governor, pending Senate approval. Tietie alleged that there’s no concrete evidence to suggest that President Tinubu sought Senate approval, as required by the CBN Act.

Emefiele was suspended by Tinubu in June for a thorough investigation into his tenure. Almost two months later, on another Friday, Cardoso was nominated as the new governor. Four individuals were also nominated as deputy governors of the CBN.

Tietie described this as a constitutional error, asserting that it’s illegal under the CBN Act. He emphasized that the President must seek and obtain two-thirds Senate approval for such removals and appointments.

While recognizing President Tinubu’s constitutional powers, Tietie called for respect for the rule of law to preserve democratic principles in the country.

Tietie cited a Court of Appeal case and stressed the importance of adhering to statutory procedures. He noted that Nigeria operates a Presidential-Federalist system and emphasized that neglecting the law has negative effects on constitutional democracy.

He called upon the National Assembly to uphold democracy and separation of powers by requiring strict compliance with laws mandating Senate approval for such matters.

In conclusion, Tietie highlighted the importance of the National Assembly’s role in checks and balances to avoid executive tyranny and promote the rule of law and stability in Nigeria.