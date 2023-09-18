NSCDC Edo receives Mathew Uboyi as new Commandant

September 28, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A new Commandant, Mr Mathew Uboyi, has assumed office at the Edo Command headquarters of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Benin.

This is contained in a statement issued by command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Efosa Ogbebor, and made available to Newsmen , in Abuja on Sunday.

Ogbebor said that Aboyi, who, until his redeployment, was the commandant in charge of Discipline and Awards, Directorate of Administration, National Headquarters, Abuja, officially assumed duty at his new posting on Saturday.

He also said that the commandant took over from Mr Samuel Dan, who had been recalled to the national headquarters.

According to him, the outgoing commandant, during the hand over ceremony, appreciated the management team and the personnel of the command for the maximum support and cooperation he enjoyed while piloting the affairs of the command.

He also called on officers and men of the command to extend same gesture to the new successor.

In his maiden address to the senior management officers of the command, the newly commandant reiterated his readiness to work with all and sundry.

This, he said, was to ensure a crime-free society and to fish out vandals from their hideout, adding that his administration would not condone economic sabotage.

He advised officers and men to be punctual in the discharge of their duties and avoid absenteeism.(www.naija247news.com).