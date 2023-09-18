NLC Criticizes TUC for Declining Participation in Warning Strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has responded to the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) for refusing to join in the two-day warning strike initiated by the NLC two weeks ago. NLC President, Joe Ajaero, emphasized that a trade union cannot withdraw from an industrial action it did not initiate.

This statement came following a deadlock in a meeting between the Federal Government and the NLC aimed at preventing an indefinite strike. The NLC’s demands include addressing the consequences of petrol price hikes, revising the minimum wage, providing a practical roadmap for the CNG alternative, refurbishing the country’s refineries, and settling lecturers’ salary arrears.

After the NLC’s discussions with the government, Minister of Labour Simon Lalong held a separate meeting with the TUC. Both unions have engaged in separate discussions with the government since the warning strike earlier in the month.

Ajaero stressed the NLC’s capability to take independent action, saying, “From what you can see from our last warning strike, you see that we can do it alone.” He clarified that while they can collaborate when in agreement, the NLC would not tolerate another union withdrawing from a strike they did not initiate.

He further explained that any union can issue its strike notice, with the NLC and TUC having the autonomy to do so independently. However, Ajaero noted that the NLC would not disassociate itself from a strike initiated by TUC because TUC did not indicate its participation from the outset. These issues are currently under review, and Ajaero suggested that perhaps the Ministry is enjoying the confusion surrounding the matter.