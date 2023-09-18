Menu
NLC Criticizes FG for Delay, Insists Four Months Sufficient Time

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has voiced its disappointment with the Federal Government for failing to address the union’s demands, despite nearly four months passing since the fuel subsidy was discontinued. In response to the economic hardships facing the country, the NLC is preparing for an indefinite strike.

The union’s demands include addressing the repercussions of petrol price hikes, revising the minimum wage, providing a practical roadmap for the CNG alternative, refurbishing the nation’s refineries, and settling lecturers’ salary arrears.

The ultimatum is set to expire at the end of the week. Following a second meeting with the Federal Government that ended in a deadlock, NLC President Joe Ajaero appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today to express the union’s frustration.

He emphasized that the Federal Government has had ample time over the past four months, and even with a commitment, there is a window of just four days left for resolving these issues. Ajaero expressed hope that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, would work closely with the NLC in the coming days to find a solution.

When asked about the possibility of negotiations resuming on Tuesday, the labor leader indicated that the NLC would attend if invited.

