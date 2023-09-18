Nigeria’s Tinubu Holds Productive Talks with South Africa’s Ramaphosa in New York

President Bola Tinubu engaged in a highly productive and cross-sectoral discussion with his South African counterpart, President Cyril Ramaphosa, in New York. This significant meeting occurred as President Tinubu, who arrived in the city for the 78th United Nations General Assembly, joins leaders from around the world.

Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, announced that President Tinubu is scheduled to hold similar bilateral discussions with other heads of state during the Assembly, which continues until September 26. This marks the beginning of several constructive engagements with leaders from various continents as part of President Tinubu’s agenda in New York.