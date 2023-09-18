Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna Successfully Defends ITTF African Championship Title

Quadri Aruna, the Nigerian table tennis sensation and top seed in the 2023 ITTF African Championships, has once again secured victory in the men’s singles. He achieved this feat by defeating Egypt’s Ahmed Saleh in a commanding 4-0 victory during the final match held on Sunday.

This victory marks Aruna’s retention of the title he won last year in Algeria. However, for Aruna, his return to Tunis had both positive and negative memories. He recalled how he missed the opportunity to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games due to injury at the same venue. Winning another title in Tunis serves to offset that unfortunate memory.

A delighted Aruna expressed his satisfaction, saying, “This win will remain with me for a long time. I am happy and I look forward to the next challenge.”

In the women’s category, there was a notable achievement by Egyptian teenage sensation Hana Goda. She dethroned her compatriot, Dina Meshref, to claim the women’s singles title. Goda, a two-time Africa Cup champion, delivered an impressive performance against defending champion Meshref, securing a 4-1 win in the final encounter.

A jubilant 15-year-old Goda described her victory as “special” and expressed her gratitude for the support from Tunisian fans, emphasizing that this achievement would hold a special place in her heart for a long time.