Menu
Search
Subscribe
Other Sports

Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna Successfully Defends ITTF African Championship Title

By: The Editor

Date:

Quadri Aruna, the Nigerian table tennis sensation and top seed in the 2023 ITTF African Championships, has once again secured victory in the men’s singles. He achieved this feat by defeating Egypt’s Ahmed Saleh in a commanding 4-0 victory during the final match held on Sunday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This victory marks Aruna’s retention of the title he won last year in Algeria. However, for Aruna, his return to Tunis had both positive and negative memories. He recalled how he missed the opportunity to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games due to injury at the same venue. Winning another title in Tunis serves to offset that unfortunate memory.

A delighted Aruna expressed his satisfaction, saying, “This win will remain with me for a long time. I am happy and I look forward to the next challenge.”

In the women’s category, there was a notable achievement by Egyptian teenage sensation Hana Goda. She dethroned her compatriot, Dina Meshref, to claim the women’s singles title. Goda, a two-time Africa Cup champion, delivered an impressive performance against defending champion Meshref, securing a 4-1 win in the final encounter.

A jubilant 15-year-old Goda described her victory as “special” and expressed her gratitude for the support from Tunisian fans, emphasizing that this achievement would hold a special place in her heart for a long time.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NLC Criticizes TUC for Declining Participation in Warning Strike
Next article
Court Admits FBI Report on Mompha’s Phone in N6bn Fraud Case
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Court Admits FBI Report on Mompha’s Phone in N6bn Fraud Case

The Editor -
In the ongoing case involving Internet celebrity Ismaila Mustapha,...

NLC Criticizes TUC for Declining Participation in Warning Strike

The Editor -
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has responded to the...

FG and NLC Meeting to Avert Strike Ends Without Resolution

The Editor -
The meeting between the Federal Government and the Nigeria...

NLC Criticizes FG for Delay, Insists Four Months Sufficient Time

Samuel Onyekwe -
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has voiced its disappointment...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Court Admits FBI Report on Mompha’s Phone in N6bn Fraud Case

Cases & Trials 0
In the ongoing case involving Internet celebrity Ismaila Mustapha,...

NLC Criticizes TUC for Declining Participation in Warning Strike

Regions 0
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has responded to the...

FG and NLC Meeting to Avert Strike Ends Without Resolution

Regions 0
The meeting between the Federal Government and the Nigeria...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights