Nigeria and South Africa Foster Stronger Economic Ties

ABUJA, Sept 18 – Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu engaged in discussions with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in New York, with a focus on advancing economic collaboration between the two largest African economies, according to Tinubu’s spokesperson on Monday.

The meeting between these African leaders took place in anticipation of the United Nations General Assembly’s commencement later this week, as conveyed in their joint statement. Tinubu emphasized the potential for mutually beneficial cooperation, particularly in the mining and telecommunications sectors, aiming to generate employment opportunities.

Tinubu’s administration in Nigeria has undertaken bold reforms, including the removal of a costly petrol subsidy and the relaxation of foreign exchange trading restrictions. These actions are part of efforts to revive an economy grappling with substantial debt, sluggish growth, and double-digit inflation.

President Ramaphosa commended Tinubu’s courageous economic reforms and expressed South Africa’s commitment to exploring deeper collaboration with Nigeria. He emphasized the importance of strengthening economic ties, especially in light of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

Ramaphosa stated, “We would love to see Nigeria and South Africa working closely together on a number of issues because whenever we join hands, we have made an impact globally through those joint positions.”

Tinubu also urged South Africa to join Nigeria in advocating for reforms in global financial institutions, aiming to address Africa’s rising poverty and economic challenges. Tinubu emphasized the need for these institutions to undergo reform to ensure that Africa is not exploited economically, but rather recognized as a region with talented individuals ready for investment and cooperation.

Additionally, as part of his agenda at the U.N. General Assembly, Tinubu, attending for the first time as Nigeria’s president, is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and executives from Microsoft, Meta, and Exxon Mobil in New York, with the goal of mobilizing global capital for infrastructure development.