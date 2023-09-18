NCAA and NSIB Investigate Governor Adeleke’s Narrow Plane Crash Escape

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) have launched an investigation into the narrowly averted plane crash involving Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State. Despite the incident occurring approximately a week ago, Governor Adeleke has raised concerns about potential sabotage.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement released on Sunday, Capt Musa Nuhu, the Director General of NCAA, expressed his apprehension regarding the incident and assured the public that a thorough investigation is in progress. The aircraft’s operator had submitted a report through the new web-based National Aviation Safety Reporting System, SMS Pro, a collaboration between NCAA and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), in compliance with the provisions of the ICAO-mandated State Safety Programme and the Civil Aviation Act of 2022. The statement emphasized that a comprehensive investigation into the incident has been initiated.

The statement also conveyed the relief that the incident concluded without any harm. The Honourable Minister pledged that the outcomes of NCAA’s investigation, along with recommendations, will be executed in accordance with Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations and global best practices. NCAA assured the traveling public of its commitment to intensify efforts in collaboration with NSIB to uphold and enhance the high aviation safety standards established in the country over the past decade.