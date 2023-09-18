“My Dad was assassinated in my presence” – Teni

Nigerian musician Teniola Apata, better known by her stage name Teni, Has revealed that witnessing her father’s murder, retired Nigerian army Brigadier-General Simeon Apata, had a profound impact on her life.

The late Brig. Gen. Apata (RTD) was killed On January 8, 1995, in Lagos.

Teni claimed that the incident took place in their living room when she was only two years old.

She revealed this on the newest episode of the Tea With Tay podcast, hosted by actor Temisan Emmanuel Ahwieh, nicknamed Taymesan.

Teni described how watching her father assassinated in her presence and growing up without a father has affected her life and made her have trust issues.

Young Teni and Late Military father

In her words:

“My father was a disciplinarian. He was a soldier and he owned a school; Apata Memorial High School. He was also a big philanthropist.

“Growing up with my father passing at such a young age, the trauma of losing my father at a young age affected me. You know, him being assassinated in the presence of all of us and all that stuff. I was 2 at the time.

“Him passing away robbed me as a child of having a father figure. It sort of made me have trust issues growing up. Because they [gunmen] came into our house purposely to kill him.”

