Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

Minister Expresses Concern Over Economic Impact of Strikes During NLC Meeting

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

During the second meeting held since the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) suspended its two-day warning strike two weeks ago, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, voiced his concerns about the detrimental effects of past industrial actions on the nation’s economy.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This meeting, which took place in Abuja on Monday, September 18, 2023, aimed to prevent organized labor from embarking on another industrial action. Minister Lalong pledged his commitment to collaborating with labor to address their demands in a fair and equitable manner, urging labor leaders to engage in realistic and candid discussions. He remained optimistic that the meeting would result in a resolution beneficial to the nation.

In response, NLC President Joe Ajaero expressed mixed feelings about the meeting’s outcome, given that previous similar meetings had failed to yield positive results. He noted that past strikes, referred to by the minister, were driven by the frustration of Nigerian workers due to hardships resulting from the removal of fuel subsidies. Ajaero also highlighted that none of the agreements with the federal government had been addressed despite numerous prior meetings.

Additionally, he strongly condemned the invasion of the Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) office, which led to the arrest and detention of some of its leaders. According to Ajaero, this incident alone provided sufficient reason for the NLC to proceed with their planned strike.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tribunal Upholds Dauda Lawal’s Victory as Zamfara State Governor
Next article
Katsina State Govt Employs 7,326 Teachers, Emphasizes Non-Political Selection
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Katsina State Govt Employs 7,326 Teachers, Emphasizes Non-Political Selection

News Wire -
Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State has announced the...

Tribunal Upholds Dauda Lawal’s Victory as Zamfara State Governor

Kudirat Bukola -
In a verdict announced on September 18, 2023, the...

“Unifying Nigeria’s forex rates will create macroeconomic stability to attract investment, Adeyemo Says

Gbenga Samson -
“Unifying Nigeria’s foreign-exchange rates will create the kind of...

Chevron companies provide health and educational support to communities in Rivers, Yobe and Oyo States

Naija247news, New York -
Lagos, September 13, 2023: Chevron entities in Nigeria including...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Katsina State Govt Employs 7,326 Teachers, Emphasizes Non-Political Selection

Political parties 0
Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State has announced the...

Tribunal Upholds Dauda Lawal’s Victory as Zamfara State Governor

Election Tribunal Court 0
In a verdict announced on September 18, 2023, the...

“Unifying Nigeria’s forex rates will create macroeconomic stability to attract investment, Adeyemo Says

News Analysis 0
“Unifying Nigeria’s foreign-exchange rates will create the kind of...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights