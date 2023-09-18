Katsina State Govt Employs 7,326 Teachers, Emphasizes Non-Political Selection

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State has announced the recruitment of 7,326 teachers for the state’s primary and secondary schools, highlighting his commitment to depoliticizing the education system.

During an exclusive interview on Channels Television’s Newsnight, Governor Radda stressed the crucial role of teachers in achieving meaningful educational progress, emphasizing that his administration’s education reforms primarily focus on enhancing the quality of educators.

He explained that a rigorous screening process, including examinations and interviews conducted by a committee, was employed to determine the employment figure. The Governor also noted that the World Bank had acknowledged this process.

Governor Radda reiterated his dedication to eliminating political interference in the education sector, emphasizing that his administration is resolute in doing what is right and fair for education. He emphasized the state’s commitment to providing equal employment opportunities without any favoritism.

Furthermore, he pointed out that past hiring practices had often been influenced by political connections, but the state has now shifted towards a more merit-based approach, leaving behind the era of employing individuals based on recommendations from government officials and stakeholders.