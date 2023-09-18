Menu
“Jimmy Odukoya Named Senior Pastor of Fountain of Life Church Following Father’s Legacy”

By: The Editor

Date:

Jimmy Odukoya, the son of Bimbo and Taiwo Odukoya, has taken on the role of senior pastor at the Fountain of Life Church, succeeding his late father. This transition was officially announced during a church service on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

During the service, Pastor Rotimi Okpaise revealed that Taiwo Odukoya had outlined his succession plan to the board of trustees before his passing. In accordance with this plan, Jimmy was unanimously chosen as both the senior pastor and chairperson of the board by the BoT.

The installation of Jimmy Odukoya as the new senior pastor is scheduled for Saturday, September 30, 2023, as confirmed by Pastor Okpaise.

The church had faced the loss of its founder, Taiwo Odukoya, on August 7, 2023, in the United States, at the age of 67. Tragically, just two years prior, he had also lost his wife, Nomthi, to cancer on November 9, 2021. This union had resulted in the birth of two sons.

Before his marriage to Nomthi, Taiwo Odukoya had been married to Bimbo for 21 years. Sadly, Bimbo lost her life in the 2005 Sosoliso plane crash in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers state.

