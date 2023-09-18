“I left when I heard their plan to delete Mohbad ” – Naira Marley’s female artist, Tori Keeche open up

The Instagram story, which has since been widely circulated on social media, detailed how Tori Keeche had faced severe backlash and accusations from the public, blaming her for her involvement in the alleged plot to harm Mohbad.

She vehemently denied any direct involvement in any sinister plans and stressed that her decision to leave the record label was driven by her moral objections to the activities she discovered within the team.

According to Tori Keeche, her decision to distance herself from the label came after she stumbled upon conversations involving Naira Marley and members of the team discussing a plan to harm Mohbad during his concert on a Sunday night in Ikorodu.

She did not provide specific details regarding the alleged plot but insisted that she had no active role in it.

Tori Keeche further revealed that her departure from the record label was met with threats and mistreatment from members of the Marlians.

She claimed that her decision to speak out and distance herself from the alleged plot had led to threats against her and her family.

See below;