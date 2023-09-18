Menu
“I almost died in the hands of my former label” – Harry Song

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 18, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Harrison Tare Okiri, better known by his stage name Harrysong, has narrated his experience in the hands of his former label.

The Nigerian singer singer disclosed this via his Instagram page.

According to him, he suffered all kinds of attacks, abuse and torment all because he wanted to leave.

He wrote:

" If not for the grace of God, with the help of some very few good men, I would have also died in the hands of my former label,the turment, attacks,abuses, operations back to back, just because I have served and wanted to move out and grow a little for myself. It was hell for me, the general public", he concluded.

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

