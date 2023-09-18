Gov. Mbah signs bill for Enugu state to generate its own electricity

Enugu State Empowers Itself to Generate Electricity as Governor Peter Mbah Signs Bill

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has taken a significant step toward enhancing economic growth and establishing Enugu as a premier destination for investment, business, tourism, and living. On Friday, he signed into law the Enugu State Electricity Bill during an event held at the Government House in Enugu.

During the event, Governor Mbah emphasized the importance of a stable and adequate power supply for the state’s economic ambitions, which aim to elevate Enugu State’s economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion. He expressed gratitude for the swift passage of the Electricity Bill by the State House of Assembly, highlighting their bipartisan cooperation for the benefit of Enugu State.

Governor Mbah noted that following the Constitutional Amendment and the Electricity Act of 2023, electricity has become a concurrent matter. This development grants states the ability to participate in various aspects of the electricity industry value chain. Enugu State is now positioned to establish its own electricity market, participating in generation, transmission, and distribution segments.

Additionally, the state will create a regulatory commission with the authority to oversee the activities of the electricity market players, including generation, transmission, and distribution companies.

Governor Mbah emphasized the importance of this law in achieving the development and growth goals of Enugu State, particularly in attracting industry and private sector investments that rely on a stable power supply.

The signing ceremony was attended by key figures, including the Deputy Speaker representing the Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, and the Secretary to the State Government, among others. This move signifies Enugu State’s commitment to becoming a prime hub for investment and economic development, driven by the power sector reforms enabled by this new law.