Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

Gov. Mbah signs bill for Enugu state to generate its own electricity

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Enugu State Empowers Itself to Generate Electricity as Governor Peter Mbah Signs Bill

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has taken a significant step toward enhancing economic growth and establishing Enugu as a premier destination for investment, business, tourism, and living. On Friday, he signed into law the Enugu State Electricity Bill during an event held at the Government House in Enugu.

During the event, Governor Mbah emphasized the importance of a stable and adequate power supply for the state’s economic ambitions, which aim to elevate Enugu State’s economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion. He expressed gratitude for the swift passage of the Electricity Bill by the State House of Assembly, highlighting their bipartisan cooperation for the benefit of Enugu State.

Governor Mbah noted that following the Constitutional Amendment and the Electricity Act of 2023, electricity has become a concurrent matter. This development grants states the ability to participate in various aspects of the electricity industry value chain. Enugu State is now positioned to establish its own electricity market, participating in generation, transmission, and distribution segments.

Additionally, the state will create a regulatory commission with the authority to oversee the activities of the electricity market players, including generation, transmission, and distribution companies.

Governor Mbah emphasized the importance of this law in achieving the development and growth goals of Enugu State, particularly in attracting industry and private sector investments that rely on a stable power supply.

The signing ceremony was attended by key figures, including the Deputy Speaker representing the Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, and the Secretary to the State Government, among others. This move signifies Enugu State’s commitment to becoming a prime hub for investment and economic development, driven by the power sector reforms enabled by this new law.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
BUA Cement Announces Price Reduction After Meeting with Tinubu
Next article
Police Await Bella Shmurda’s Cooperation in Mohbad’s Investigation
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Police Await Bella Shmurda’s Cooperation in Mohbad’s Investigation

Samuel Onyekwe -
Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria...

BUA Cement Announces Price Reduction After Meeting with Tinubu

News Wire -
Abdul-Samad Rabiu, the Chairman of BUA Group, has revealed...

Former YBNL Signee, Temmie Ovwasa, Details Her Unpleasant Experience with Olamide and His Wife

The Editor -
Temmie Ovwasa, a Nigerian singer formerly known as YBNL...

Mohbad: Artistes’ exit shouldn’t be death sentence – Seyi Law tells record label owners

Saraki Mohammed -
Seyi Law Calls on Record Label Owners to Reconsider...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Police Await Bella Shmurda’s Cooperation in Mohbad’s Investigation

Music 0
Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria...

BUA Cement Announces Price Reduction After Meeting with Tinubu

Business News 0
Abdul-Samad Rabiu, the Chairman of BUA Group, has revealed...

Former YBNL Signee, Temmie Ovwasa, Details Her Unpleasant Experience with Olamide and His Wife

Music 0
Temmie Ovwasa, a Nigerian singer formerly known as YBNL...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights