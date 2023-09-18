Flood Kills Three, Destroys Houses in Jos.

September 18, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Heavy downpour in some parts of Jos metropolis has killed three residents.The heavy rainfall which lasted for hours on Sunday and Monday flooded Gangare, Rikkos, Bauchi road and Eto-Baba communities of Jos North Local Government

The Zonal Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Mr Eugene Nyenlong, said the three residents had died as a result of the flood, adding that the NEMA and other stakeholders were going to the affected communities to assess the situation.

He said flood has become a recurring decimal in those areas and appealed to the Plateau State Government to take stringent measures to ensure that the people vacate the flood prone areas.

“If the people do not want to move out permanently, they can vacate the areas during the rainy season and return during the dry season,” he advised.

Nyenlong revealed that there is a tributary that connects the communities and makes them susceptible to flood, adding that apart from the tributary, the areas had poor drainage systems.

The Executive Secretary, Plateau State Emergency Agency (SEMA), Mr Sunday Abdu, said they were on their way to the affected communities.

Abdu said the agency would know the next line of action after an on-the-spot assessment.(www.naija247news.com).