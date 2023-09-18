Court Admits FBI Report on Mompha’s Phone in N6bn Fraud Case

In the ongoing case involving Internet celebrity Ismaila Mustapha, also known as Mompha, who is facing allegations of N6 billion fraud, the Lagos High Court sitting in the Ikeja area has admitted two crucial documents into evidence. These documents, presented by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), contain an investigative report on Mompha’s iPhone, suggesting its involvement in fraudulent activities.

The trial judge, Justice Mojisola Dada, accepted the documents during the proceedings on Monday. The documents in question are a letter from the EFCC to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States and a corresponding report from the FBI.

Mompha and his company, Ismalob Global Investment, were arraigned by the EFCC on January 12, 2022, facing an eight-count charge related to money laundering, unlawful fund retention, fraudulent funds transfer, failure to disclose assets, possession of documents with false pretenses, and the use of property derived from unlawful activities. These charges are in violation of the Advance Fee Fraud Act of 2006 and the EFCC Act of 2004.

The EFCC further alleged that Mompha concealed his interest in high-value wristwatches and other movable assets exceeding N70 million.

During Monday’s proceedings, Mompha’s defense counsel, led by Kolawole Salami, raised objections to the admissibility of the two documents as evidence. Salami argued that the documents were public records from the United States Consulate and required certification before being admitted in court.

However, Justice Dada overruled the objections raised by the defense counsel and upheld the prosecution’s argument that the FBI documents were original and did not require certification.

The EFCC’s counsel, Suleiman Suleiman, had introduced these documents through his witness, Ayotunde Solademi, an FBI representative who presented evidence of the Bureau’s forensic analysis. Solademi testified that he retrieved an iPhone belonging to Mompha using a Faraday bag and revealed that the phone had been used for various suspicious activities.

Among the findings presented by Solademi, it was discovered that Mompha’s iPhone was used to send account details to a United Arab Emirates (UAE) telephone number, search for Swift Codes of a bank, and had a compromised Microsoft 365 account. Additionally, the iPhone was used to change payment delivery from cheque to wire transfer.

Under cross-examination, the defense counsel questioned whether the FBI had ever arrested Mompha, to which Solademi responded that he was unaware of such an arrest. He also acknowledged that the FBI’s forensic analysis of Mompha’s iPhone was conducted at the request of the EFCC.

However, the defense counsel argued that the FBI representative could not confirm whether the iPhone he retrieved from the EFCC belonged to the defendant, Mompha, at the point of handover.

The trial continues, with Justice Dada adjourning proceedings until November 1, 2023, for further proceedings in Mompha’s trial.