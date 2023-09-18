Bola Tinubu Appoints Hakeem Okunola as Principal Secretary

In a recent announcement by the presidency on September 17, 2023, President Bola Tinubu has named Hakeem Okunola as his Principal Secretary. Prior to this appointment, Okunola held the position of Head of Civil Service in Lagos State. The presidency expressed confidence that Okunola’s extensive experience would greatly contribute to the successful execution of his duties.

Hakeem Muri Okunola, known for his adept administration skills, previously served as a Personal Assistant to President Bola Tinubu during his tenure as Governor of Lagos State. With over 25 years of experience in law and public service, Okunola is well-prepared for his new role as Principal Secretary to President Tinubu.

This appointment coincided with President Tinubu’s nomination of two individuals as ministers on the same day. Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim and Mr. Ayodele Olawande have been nominated to serve in the Ministry of Youth, pending confirmation by the Senate.

Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim, a young medical doctor, previously held the position of President of the Progressive Young Women Forum (PYWF) and served as the Senior Special Assistant to the Kwara State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Additionally, Mr. Ayodele Olawande has been nominated as the Minister of State for Youth, awaiting Senate confirmation.

These appointments reflect President Tinubu’s commitment to bringing experienced individuals into key roles within his administration.