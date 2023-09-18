Benjamin Mendy Returns to Football After Acquittal in Sexual Offenses Trial

Benjamin Mendy, who was acquitted of sex offenses in an English trial in July, made his long-awaited return to football after a two-year hiatus. He came on as a substitute for Lorient in their Ligue 1 match against Monaco on Sunday.

The 29-year-old French international and former Manchester City player entered the game after 70 minutes, during which Lorient trailed 2-1. Remarkably, it was Mendy’s precise cross that led to Romain Faivre’s equalizing goal in the eighth minute of stoppage time, securing a 2-2 draw.

Mendy’s last competitive appearance before this match dates back to August 2021 when he played in the Premier League for Manchester City against Tottenham Hotspur.

Lorient’s coach, Regis Le Bris, expressed confidence in Mendy, stating, “With Benjamin’s crossing ability, we know he will be a vital player for us.”

Following his acquittal just two months ago, Mendy had been working diligently to regain his fitness. He subsequently signed a two-year deal with Lorient shortly after the trial’s conclusion.

This marks the end of a grueling three-year legal process that saw Mendy cleared of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in January. However, the jury was unable to reach a verdict on two other charges, leading to a retrial. Throughout this ordeal, Mendy consistently denied all charges against him.

Mendy, who boasts 10 international caps and was part of the victorious French squad in the 2018 World Cup, has now returned to the football pitch.

Monaco, despite the draw, maintains their position at the top of the Ligue 1 table, with goals from Aleksandr Golovin and Folarin Balogun. In a surprising turn, Brest secured second place with a comeback 2-1 victory against Reims later on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Marseille’s hopes of catching up with Monaco were dashed as they settled for a disappointing 0-0 draw against Toulouse, receiving loud jeers from their fans at the Velodrome stadium. Marcelino’s Marseille side faces Ajax in the Europa League before a crucial clash with Paris Saint-Germain, who suffered their first defeat under new coach Luis Enrique with a 3-2 loss to Nice on Friday.

In the late Sunday match, Lyon played to a goalless draw against Le Havre, enabling them to climb off the bottom of the table. This game marked Lyon’s first match since former Italian international Fabio Grosso took over as coach, following the dismissal of Laurent Blanc. Grosso, renowned for his decisive penalty kick in Italy’s 2006 World Cup final victory over France, previously played for Lyon from 2007 to 2009.