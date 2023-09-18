Sept 18,2023.

President Bola Tinubu has arrived at the John F. Kennedy Airport in New York to attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The President was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande and other government officials.

The theme of this year’s UNGA is: “Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity: Accelerating Action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards Peace, Prosperity, Progress and Sustainability for All”.

President Tinubu is scheduled to deliver his inaugural National Statement On September 19, the first day of the High-Level General Debate of the 78th UNGA Session.

Before engaging in the General Debate, the President will join other world leaders to participate in the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (UN 2023 Summit on SDGs).