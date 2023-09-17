The Congolese Government Refutes Coup Allegations Against Long-Standing Leader Nguesso

In response to recent reports suggesting a coup attempt against President Denis Nguesso, who has maintained a 38-year tenure in power, the Congolese Government has issued a statement categorically denying these claims. The declaration comes from Congo’s Minister of Information, Thierry Moungalla, who took to social media to address the matter.

Moungalla tweeted, “URGENT – Fanciful information suggests serious events that are underway at #Brazzaville,” alongside the government’s website posting. The official statement from the government reads, “The Government denies this fake news. We reassure public opinion about the calm that reigns and invite people to calmly go about their activities.”

Denis Nguesso, aged 78, has held the presidency for a total of 38 years, serving from 1979 to 1992, making a return in 1997 following a civil war, and remaining in power since then.

This development occurs amidst a backdrop of coup attempts across Africa, with the most recent case being in Gabon, where the military assumed control of the Central African nation.