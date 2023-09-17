Menu
Search
Subscribe
FootBall

Sergio Ramos Leads Sevilla to Season’s First Victory in His Triumphant Return

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Sergio Ramos made a remarkable return to Sevilla, the club he departed 18 years ago for Real Madrid, as they clinched their first win of the season against Las Palmas on Sunday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The 37-year-old center-back, who rejoined Sevilla from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, played a pivotal role in the 1-0 victory at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium. Ramos, once a source of ire among Andalucia supporters for leaving Sevilla, was welcomed back with resounding cheers.

Ramos showcased his defensive prowess with a vital chest block to thwart Las Palmas from taking the lead. Additionally, he survived a penalty appeal when he clashed with Las Palmas forward Sory Kaba in the penalty area.

The breakthrough for Sevilla came in the 71st minute when Belgian winger Dodi Lukebakio found the net from close range after capitalizing on a rebound.

Ramos’s presence at the heart of the defense played a significant role in Sevilla securing their first clean sheet of the season, following four defeats in various competitions.

In other La Liga matches, Pacheta’s Villarreal secured a 2-1 victory over Almeria, with Alexander Sorloth netting a 94th-minute winner. Meanwhile, Getafe narrowly edged out Osasuna 3-2, with Mason Greenwood making his debut after arriving on loan from Manchester United.

Greenwood, who last appeared in January 2022 and faced legal issues in October 2022 (later dropped), received applause from Getafe fans when he came on as a substitute. Some Osasuna supporters greeted him with negative chants, but Getafe’s coach, Jose Bordalas, emphasized the positive impact of Greenwood’s arrival in Spanish football.

Real Madrid, later in the day, hosted Real Sociedad, aiming to maintain their perfect start to the season and surpass rivals Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
The Congolese Government Refutes Coup Allegations Against Long-Standing Leader Nguesso
Next article
Abia State Governor Urges Igbo Leaders to Follow in the Footsteps of Late Sam Mbakwe
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Police Await Bella Shmurda’s Cooperation in Mohbad’s Investigation

Samuel Onyekwe -
Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria...

Gov. Mbah signs bill for Enugu state to generate its own electricity

Samuel Onyekwe -
Enugu State Empowers Itself to Generate Electricity as Governor...

BUA Cement Announces Price Reduction After Meeting with Tinubu

News Wire -
Abdul-Samad Rabiu, the Chairman of BUA Group, has revealed...

Former YBNL Signee, Temmie Ovwasa, Details Her Unpleasant Experience with Olamide and His Wife

The Editor -
Temmie Ovwasa, a Nigerian singer formerly known as YBNL...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Police Await Bella Shmurda’s Cooperation in Mohbad’s Investigation

Music 0
Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria...

Gov. Mbah signs bill for Enugu state to generate its own electricity

Regions 0
Enugu State Empowers Itself to Generate Electricity as Governor...

BUA Cement Announces Price Reduction After Meeting with Tinubu

Business News 0
Abdul-Samad Rabiu, the Chairman of BUA Group, has revealed...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights