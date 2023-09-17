Sergio Ramos Leads Sevilla to Season’s First Victory in His Triumphant Return

Sergio Ramos made a remarkable return to Sevilla, the club he departed 18 years ago for Real Madrid, as they clinched their first win of the season against Las Palmas on Sunday.

The 37-year-old center-back, who rejoined Sevilla from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, played a pivotal role in the 1-0 victory at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium. Ramos, once a source of ire among Andalucia supporters for leaving Sevilla, was welcomed back with resounding cheers.

Ramos showcased his defensive prowess with a vital chest block to thwart Las Palmas from taking the lead. Additionally, he survived a penalty appeal when he clashed with Las Palmas forward Sory Kaba in the penalty area.

The breakthrough for Sevilla came in the 71st minute when Belgian winger Dodi Lukebakio found the net from close range after capitalizing on a rebound.

Ramos’s presence at the heart of the defense played a significant role in Sevilla securing their first clean sheet of the season, following four defeats in various competitions.

In other La Liga matches, Pacheta’s Villarreal secured a 2-1 victory over Almeria, with Alexander Sorloth netting a 94th-minute winner. Meanwhile, Getafe narrowly edged out Osasuna 3-2, with Mason Greenwood making his debut after arriving on loan from Manchester United.

Greenwood, who last appeared in January 2022 and faced legal issues in October 2022 (later dropped), received applause from Getafe fans when he came on as a substitute. Some Osasuna supporters greeted him with negative chants, but Getafe’s coach, Jose Bordalas, emphasized the positive impact of Greenwood’s arrival in Spanish football.

Real Madrid, later in the day, hosted Real Sociedad, aiming to maintain their perfect start to the season and surpass rivals Barcelona at the top of La Liga.