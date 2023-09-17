Menu
Russian General Sergei Surovikin’s Return to Duty in Algeria Following Wagner Mutiny, per Kommersant

By: News Wire

Date:

Russian General Sergei Surovikin appears to have resumed official duties as part of a Defence Ministry delegation in Algeria, as reported by Kommersant newspaper. This development follows suspicions regarding his involvement in the June mutiny led by the Wagner mercenary force. The newspaper published photographs of Surovikin in Algeria, where he was seen wearing a khaki suit devoid of military insignia. It’s worth noting that Algeria is a significant purchaser of Russian weaponry.

Surovikin, known as “General Armageddon” for his utilization of carpet bombing tactics during Russia’s involvement in Syria’s civil war, briefly led Russia’s campaign in Ukraine last year before facing demotion in January. He gained favor among staunch critics of the Russian military establishment, including Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who tragically died in a plane crash last month.

In late June, as Wagner mercenaries approached Moscow, Surovikin made a distressed appearance in a video, holding an assault rifle and urging them to turn back. Following this mutiny, he vanished from the public eye. The New York Times reported that U.S. intelligence suspected he had prior knowledge of the revolt, which marked a significant challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s authority during his 24-year tenure.

Numerous media outlets suggested that Surovikin had fallen out of favor with the Kremlin and was under investigation for possible involvement in the mutiny. Last month, the state news agency RIA announced his removal as head of the air force, with his deputy Viktor Afzalov temporarily assuming the role. The Kremlin has declined to comment on his status.

Unverified reports this month indicated that Surovikin had been appointed as the head of the air defense committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States, which includes Russia and eight other former Soviet states. Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War noted that this move aligns with previous instances where disgraced and ineffective commanders within the Russian military were shifted to peripheral positions far from Ukraine without being discharged from the Russian armed forces.

