Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

Police Officer Killed in Anambra Motor Accident

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 17, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Anambra State Police Command wishes to announce the demise of one of its officers, ASP Anthony Ogbodo. The officer was killed in a tragic vehicular accident involving his motorcycle and a shuttle bus on Saturday, 16th September, 2023.

The driver of the shuttle bus who knocked down the officer had conveyed him to the hospital at Enugwu Ukwu before he gave up the ghost.

The driver has been arrested and taken into custody while the fatal accident is being investigated.

This is to debunk insinuations on social media attributing the death of the officer to different causes.

The Command mourns the passage of the Officer and wishes to condole his family and loved ones on his tragic demise.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye has assured that justice will be speedily dispensed in the case.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga

Police Public Relations Officer,

Anambra State Police Command, Awka.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Auto Crash Kills Five, Injures Twelve in Lagos-Ibadan highway
Next article
Bandits kill two, kidnap three others in Kaduna
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Ondo Deputy Governor Refutes Resignation Rumors

Naija247news, New York -
In a recent development, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, the Deputy...

Bandits kill two, kidnap three others in Kaduna

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected bandits have attacked Dogon Noma...

Auto Crash Kills Five, Injures Twelve in Lagos-Ibadan highway

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than five people were...

Africa is not yet a paradise, Russia must learn to navigate the challenges

Naija247news, New York -
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh With the emerging multipolar world,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ondo Deputy Governor Refutes Resignation Rumors

Political parties 0
In a recent development, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, the Deputy...

Bandits kill two, kidnap three others in Kaduna

Security News 0
September 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected bandits have attacked Dogon Noma...

Auto Crash Kills Five, Injures Twelve in Lagos-Ibadan highway

Nigeria Metro News 0
September 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than five people were...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights