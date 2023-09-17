Police Officer Killed in Anambra Motor Accident

September 17, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Anambra State Police Command wishes to announce the demise of one of its officers, ASP Anthony Ogbodo. The officer was killed in a tragic vehicular accident involving his motorcycle and a shuttle bus on Saturday, 16th September, 2023.

The driver of the shuttle bus who knocked down the officer had conveyed him to the hospital at Enugwu Ukwu before he gave up the ghost.

The driver has been arrested and taken into custody while the fatal accident is being investigated.

This is to debunk insinuations on social media attributing the death of the officer to different causes.

The Command mourns the passage of the Officer and wishes to condole his family and loved ones on his tragic demise.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye has assured that justice will be speedily dispensed in the case.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga

Police Public Relations Officer,

Anambra State Police Command, Awka.(www.naija247news.com).