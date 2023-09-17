Menu
“Osun Govt Alleges Sabotage in Averted Plane Crash Involving Governor Adeleke”

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

The Osun State Government has raised allegations of sabotage regarding the recent narrowly avoided plane crash involving Governor Ademola Adeleke.

In a statement by Governor Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, it’s claimed that the aircraft’s engine, carrying the governor and some of his aides, was deliberately tampered with. This contradicts the initial assertion that bird nests were responsible for the incident, as the spokesperson pointed out that bird nests are typically made of straws, not binding wires.

The potentially disastrous event was prevented shortly after takeoff, just under two minutes after taxiing began on the tarmac. An early warning noise from the engines prompted the swift evacuation of passengers, with the entire sequence of events unfolding within five minutes. While initial findings from an internal investigation suggest sabotage, both local and international authorities are actively looking into the incident.

Fortunately, Governor Adeleke and his aides emerged unharmed, and there were no injuries or plane explosions. The governor expresses his deep appreciation for the well-wishers and supporters who have reached out since the incident. He reassures everyone that he is in good health and spirits.

Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

