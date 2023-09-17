Menu
CrimeWatch

Ondo State Commissioner Attacked and Hospitalized Amidst Palliatives Distribution

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Dr. Olubunmi Osadahun, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development in Ondo State, fell victim to an attack in Arigidi Akoko, situated in Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state.

The incident occurred during the distribution of foodstuffs, intended as palliatives to assist vulnerable individuals grappling with the effects of inflation, attributed to the removal of fuel subsidies by the Federal Government.

Reports suggest that the Commissioner was struck on the head with a chair during the distribution. Opposition to the exercise arose from some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the local government, who alleged that the distribution process was veiled in secrecy by government officials.

Although the police have not yet disclosed the identities of the assailants, there are claims implicating Olumide Awolumate, known as “Cuba,” the APC chairman in Akoko North West Ward 1, as the mastermind behind the attack.

Due to the injuries sustained during the assault, Commissioner Osadahun was promptly taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. In response to the attack, some young men, identified as supporters of the Commissioner, reportedly retaliated by assaulting Awolumate.

