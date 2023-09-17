Ondo Deputy Governor Refutes Resignation Rumors

In a recent development, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, has firmly denied the circulating reports of his resignation.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

On Friday, Aiyedatiwa emphatically stated that he had no intentions whatsoever of stepping down from his position, nor did he endorse or authorize any document indicating his resignation.

He underscored his unwavering commitment to the oath he and the Governor took on February 24, 2021, when they were both sworn into office. This solemn oath bound them to uphold the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for a four-year term, which concludes on February 23, 2025.

Aiyedatiwa emphasized his loyalty to the Governor and his determination to fulfill the entirety of the four-year mandate, a commitment sealed with a Bible during the oath-taking ceremony.

He earnestly appealed to the residents of Ondo State, the State Assembly, and the general public to dismiss any future messages or claims suggesting his resignation, as they hold no factual basis.