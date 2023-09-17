Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

Ondo Deputy Governor Refutes Resignation Rumors

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

In a recent development, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, has firmly denied the circulating reports of his resignation.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

On Friday, Aiyedatiwa emphatically stated that he had no intentions whatsoever of stepping down from his position, nor did he endorse or authorize any document indicating his resignation.

He underscored his unwavering commitment to the oath he and the Governor took on February 24, 2021, when they were both sworn into office. This solemn oath bound them to uphold the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for a four-year term, which concludes on February 23, 2025.

Aiyedatiwa emphasized his loyalty to the Governor and his determination to fulfill the entirety of the four-year mandate, a commitment sealed with a Bible during the oath-taking ceremony.

He earnestly appealed to the residents of Ondo State, the State Assembly, and the general public to dismiss any future messages or claims suggesting his resignation, as they hold no factual basis.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Bandits kill two, kidnap three others in Kaduna
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Bandits kill two, kidnap three others in Kaduna

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected bandits have attacked Dogon Noma...

Police Officer Killed in Anambra Motor Accident

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Anambra State Police Command wishes to...

Auto Crash Kills Five, Injures Twelve in Lagos-Ibadan highway

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than five people were...

Africa is not yet a paradise, Russia must learn to navigate the challenges

Naija247news, New York -
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh With the emerging multipolar world,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Bandits kill two, kidnap three others in Kaduna

Security News 0
September 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected bandits have attacked Dogon Noma...

Police Officer Killed in Anambra Motor Accident

Nigeria Metro News 0
September 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Anambra State Police Command wishes to...

Auto Crash Kills Five, Injures Twelve in Lagos-Ibadan highway

Nigeria Metro News 0
September 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than five people were...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights