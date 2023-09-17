MohBad: Nigerian Music Industry is very Dark – OAP Nedu

Famous On Air Personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, widely known as Nedu Wazobia, has recently voiced his concerns about the Nigerian music industry, which he describes as a rather gloomy landscape. Nedu’s comments came in response to the untimely demise of the popular Nigerian singer, Mohbad, who passed away at the age of 27.

In a trending video circulating on social media, Nedu shared his perspective on the state of the Nigerian music industry. He remarked, “This music industry is very, very dark. I have been in the industry for over 13 years. Everyone aspires to become a music artist, seeking fame and wealth, but the spotlight in this industry often fades in less than two years.”

He also acknowledged that there are some exceptional artists who manage to sustain their careers for up to two decades, earning them the title of “legends.” Nedu emphasized that popularity attracts people’s attention, but he urged artists to pursue their craft for the fulfillment it brings rather than for external validation.

Nedu went on to reflect on the recent passing of Mohbad, highlighting that the EP the artist released saw minimal downloads during his lifetime. However, after his tragic death, Mohbad’s music skyrocketed to the top three on Naija Apple Play charts. Nedu concluded by offering his prayers for Mohbad’s soul.

The Nigerian music industry continues to be a dynamic and challenging environment, where artists strive for recognition, and as Nedu’s words suggest, it can be a place of both fleeting success and enduring legends.