Mohbad: Artistes’ exit shouldn’t be death sentence – Seyi Law tells record label owners

Seyi Law Calls on Record Label Owners to Reconsider Their Approach Following Mohbad’s Tragic Passing

Renowned Nigerian comedian, Oluwaseyitan Aletile, professionally known as Seyi Law, has issued a heartfelt plea to record label owners in Nigeria, urging them to refrain from putting the lives and careers of their departing artists in jeopardy. He voiced concerns about certain music executives who allegedly vowed to ensure that artists who left their record labels would never regain the spotlight. Seyi Law also accused record label owners of pressuring their signees into engaging in illicit lifestyles.

These statements come in the wake of the sudden and tragic death of former Marlian Music signee, Mohbad, who passed away just one year after his contentious departure from the Naira Marley-owned record label.

Taking to his social media platform, Seyi Law wrote, “In life, we win some and lose some. Record label owners (in fact, senior colleagues in the entertainment business) must know when to let go. ‘I am leaving’ shouldn’t be a death sentence. Don’t make yourself the alpha and omega over anybody whose talent you did not bestow.”

He further criticized those who have allegedly vowed to stifle the careers of artists who departed from their labels, including restricting their access to radio, TV, and shows. Seyi Law also expressed concerns about the prevalence of drugs and peer pressure within the industry, with young talents often feeling compelled to conform.

Reflecting on past controversies in the industry, Seyi Law referenced the situation involving Ruggedman and Naira Marley, where Naira Marley faced criticism. He called for accountability and emphasized that wealth should not be used as a tool to jeopardize another person’s life.

Seyi Law’s words highlight the need for a more compassionate and supportive approach within the Nigerian music industry, where artists can pursue their careers and dreams without fear of reprisals after parting ways with record labels.