Maltese Search Team Discovers Numerous Bodies on Flood-Stricken Libyan Beach

By: News Wire

Date:

VALLETTA, September 16 (Reuters) – On Friday, a Maltese rescue team uncovered a distressing scene on a beach in the flood-ravaged Libyan city of Derna, as reported by the Malta Civil Protection Department on Saturday. According to Natalino Bezzina, the leader of the Maltese team, “There were probably about 400, but it is difficult to say.”

Malta had deployed a team consisting of 72 rescuers from both the army and the civil protection department to assist in the wake of the disaster, beginning their efforts on Wednesday.

The discovery occurred when a four-person team initially found seven bodies, including three children, inside a cave along the coastline. These bodies are believed to have been swept into the sea due to heavy flooding resulting from the collapse of two dams, which led to a significant portion of the coastal city being washed away following the rainfall from Storm Daniel.

Bezzina shared that a small CPD team stumbled upon a partially submerged cave containing bodies as they continued their search. They were later joined by Libyan dinghies engaged in a similar search for casualties and survivors. Together, they came upon a small bay filled with debris and the remains of several hundred individuals.

News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

