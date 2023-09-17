“Lagos Police Launches Investigation into Mohbad’s Death, Considering Exhumation Amidst Public Concerns”

The Lagos State Police Command has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the untimely demise of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, widely known as Mohbad. This move has raised the possibility of exhuming the singer’s remains. The 27-year-old’s death, which occurred on Tuesday evening, prompted widespread public concern due to perceived suspicious circumstances.

According to a statement released on Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, this investigation comes in response to the mounting public unease and an initial assessment of the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s passing. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has ordered a comprehensive criminal inquiry into the case.

The primary objective of this investigation is to establish the facts surrounding the case, dispel doubts, and ensure that justice is unequivocally served. This meticulous process may involve various protocols, including the possibility of exhumation, along with the utilization of technical and scientific tools crucial for a thorough examination of homicide allegations of this nature.

To facilitate this investigation, the police chief has assembled a Special Investigation Team within the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID). This team comprises experienced homicide detectives responsible for collating allegations, suspicions, and insinuations from diverse sources regarding the singer’s death. Their task is to conduct a professional, diligent, and prompt investigation.

The Lagos State Government has pledged its full support for the Special Investigation Team, ensuring that the investigative process is carried out diligently. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed his commitment to expeditiously investigate the case and deliver prompt justice.

The Lagos State Police Command has also appealed to the late singer’s family, friends, business associates, or anyone possessing valuable information that could aid the investigation to provide facts to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department at 08036885727. They encourage the community’s active support to achieve a conclusive investigation.

The command has assured the public that it will share the progress of the investigation within the bounds of legality and professionalism.