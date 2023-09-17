Menu
Political parties

Kogi Commissioner Slams ADC’s Abejide, Questions His Candidacy

By: The Editor

Date:

Kingsley Fanwo, the Commissioner for Information and Communications in Kogi State, has strongly criticized Leke Abejide, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the state, for his recent allegations of harassment by the state government. Fanwo, in a statement, called Abejide’s claims “unintelligent” and “senseless.”

A Federal High Court in Abuja had ordered protection for Abejide from any arrest or detention by Governor Yahaya Bello, which sparked these accusations. Fanwo argued that Abejide was merely a minor contender in the governorship race and suggested that he should aim at becoming the leader of his clan instead.

Fanwo also rebuked Abejide’s assertion that the APC governorship candidate, Usman Ododo, was pursuing a third-term agenda for Governor Bello, calling it “spurious” and reflective of Abejide’s intelligence level. He went on to criticize Abejide as a “WAEC fee politician” who seemed bewildered by the widespread support Ododo was receiving in Kogi State.

Fanwo characterized Abejide as a political opportunist driven by ethnic opportunism and division, stating that his campaign was built on baseless allegations. He urged Abejide to present a clear plan for the state’s development instead of engaging in “pettiness, mediocrity, and opportunistic desperation.”

Fanwo contrasted Ododo, the APC candidate, as someone with a strong grasp of statecraft and a commitment to a united and prosperous Kogi State. He accused Abejide of flip-flopping on his stance towards the APC leadership and cautioned him against making unsubstantiated allegations.

In conclusion, Fanwo challenged Abejide to prove his allegations, emphasizing that the burden of proof rested on him. He also called on Kogites to maintain peace throughout the election process, assuring them of the government’s commitment to a peaceful election.

