Inter Milan demonstrated their early title aspirations with a commanding 5-1 victory over AC Milan, claiming the Serie A summit. Meanwhile, reigning champions Napoli faced a stumbling block with a 2-2 draw against promoted Genoa.

Inter’s perfect start to the season, securing four wins in as many matches, has placed them at the top of the league table with 12 points. They stand two points ahead of their fierce rivals, Juventus, who defeated Lazio 3-1 earlier in the day. AC Milan sits one point further behind in third place after suffering their first defeat of the season.

Inter’s triumph in the derby was fueled by a fervent San Siro crowd. Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s brace, Marcus Thuram’s powerful strike, and late goals from Hakan Calhanoglu and Davide Frattesi secured Inter’s fifth consecutive derby win across all competitions. This dominant display reaffirms their status as early favorites for their 20th Scudetto and highlights why they reached last season’s Champions League final.

Mkhitaryan, reflecting on the strong start, stated, “We’ve started the season brilliantly, and we want to keep going.” He emphasized the team’s unity and determination to achieve their common goal.

Thuram continued to impress in his Inter debut, playing a vital role in Mkhitaryan’s early goal. He later showcased Inter’s supremacy with a spectacular goal, underlining their control of the match.

Although Milan pulled a goal back through Rafael Leao, Mkhitaryan’s deflected second and goals from Calhanoglu and Frattesi secured Inter’s resounding victory. Milan’s coach, Stefano Pioli, expressed disappointment but defended his team.

In Napoli’s match against Genoa, the reigning champions faced a two-goal deficit but managed to salvage a point. Goals from Giacomo Raspadori and Matteo Politano in the final 15 minutes secured a 2-2 draw. Napoli currently trails Inter by five points in the league standings.

Napoli’s performance was affected by the quick turnaround from international duty, according to Matteo Politano. Despite going down by two goals, Napoli displayed resilience and fought back, with Raspadori and Politano contributing to the late comeback.

Genoa had taken the lead through Mattia Bani and Mateo Retegui, but Napoli’s determination led to an equalizer, preventing Genoa from securing their second win of the season.

The Serie A season is off to an exciting start, with Inter Milan making a strong statement and Napoli looking to regain their form in the coming matches.