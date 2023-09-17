Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Governor Adeleke and aides reportedly escape air crash after private jet catches fire

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 17,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state and his aides reportedly survived an aircraft crash after the private jet they had boarded, caught fire just before take off.

According to a report by Leadership, by a stroke of luck, on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, a Bombadier Global Express 6000, owned by billionaire businessman, Chief Adedeji Adeleke, caught fire at take-off point at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

Chief Adeleke is the father of singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido and is also the brother of Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke.

The fire incident reportedly occured at the domestic wing of the Airport at about 9am on the said date when the jet was about to take off from Lagos to Abuja.

The report stated that the jet with Governor Adeleke and his aides on board, had taxied to the end of the runway shortly before departure when a loud explosion was heard from the engine of the jet, causing it to abort take-off immediately.

Before the planned takeoff, the jet had been parked at the Executive Jet hanger of the Airport, the report added.

Sam Iwuajoku, the chief executive officer (CEO), Executive Jets, owners of the hangar where the private jet was parked, disclosed that the Chief Adeleke’s private jet had Foreign Object Damage (FOD) that made the aircraft experience high temperature, which resulted in the explosion.

“At take-off, the engine had high temperature and it was caused by bird nest in one of the engines of the aircraft. It happened when an aircraft is parked and not properly covered so, birds will build their nest and anything they bring into the aircraft can spark high temperature.” Sam Iwuajoku told the publication

It happened to one of my aircraft in 2021, we had to remove the engine and the engine was in Germany for 14 months. So, it’s a common thing in Africa because we have birds around,” he stated.(www.naija247news.com)

 

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tunisia Cracks Down on People Smuggling: Migrants Arrested, Boats Seized
Next article
Nigeria’s most successful Economic period was under Obasanjo – El Rufai
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

He won’t try such with Emirs – Oluwo of Iwo demands apology from Obasanjo for ordering Oyo monarchs to stand up and greet him

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 17,2023. The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi,...

Sanwo-Olu reads riot act against indiscriminate dumping of refuse

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Lagos, Sept. 17, 2023 . Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos...

Sanwo-Olu charges cabinet members on strict enforcement of laws

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Lagos, Sept. 17, 2023. Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State...

Ganduje inaugurates Otu-led APC campaign council

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 17,2023. National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

He won’t try such with Emirs – Oluwo of Iwo demands apology from Obasanjo for ordering Oyo monarchs to stand up and greet him

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 17,2023. The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi,...

Sanwo-Olu reads riot act against indiscriminate dumping of refuse

Politics & Govt News 0
Lagos, Sept. 17, 2023 . Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos...

Sanwo-Olu charges cabinet members on strict enforcement of laws

Politics & Govt News 0
Lagos, Sept. 17, 2023. Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights