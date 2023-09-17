Ganduje inaugurates Otu-led APC campaign council

Sept 17,2023.

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Ganduje has inaugurated the party’s campaign council for the November 11 governorship election in Imo.

Ganduje, while performing the exercise on Saturday, advised Imo people on the need for Gov. Hope Uzodinma’s reelection to consummate the future development trajectory.

He noted that President Bola Tinubu’s choice of the Governor of Cross River, Sen. Bassey Otu to lead the campaign council spoke volumes of the seriousness the President attaches to the election.

He advised Imo people to take advantage of Uzodinma’s goodwill that cuts across ethnic divides and his wisdom, to secure the future development of the State.

“Gov. Uzodinma is a loving, intelligent, dexterous, and cooperative gentleman to the President and APC in general and President Tinubu has promised to do everything in his power to move Imo to the next level,” he said.

Speaking, Uzodinma thanked Tinubu for giving his approval and the national leadership of the APC, for all their support, particularly for all the appointments they gave to Imo.

He described the APC in Imo as a movement and not a mere political party and called on Imo people to line up behind the party in the election.

APC is a party to beat because, from all indications, the APC is the only party in Imo that is properly positioned and ready for the November election.

“No doubt my people are very confident and waiting for the D-Day. So what is already known will be made formal.

“We have embarked on reconciliation. All the leaders and members of our great party who had suffered one grievance or the other, we have opened the doors.

Of late, not only have many of them come back to join the party, but we have also witnessed massive defections from other political parties.

As I speak to you, for the majority of the opposition political parties in Imo state, their party structures and the majority of their leaderships have joined the APC “, he said.

Also speaking, Otu said they “only came to reemphasize the reelection of Gov. Uzodimma by saying Yes! Yes! Yes!”

He thanked Imo people for their performance in the last general elections where they massively voted for the APC.

Present at the inauguration were Governors of Ebonyi, Francis Nwifuru; Yobe, Mai Mala-Buni and Katsina, Dikko Umar Radda, as well as ministers and members of the APC National Working Committee.(www.naija247news.com)