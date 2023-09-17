Former YBNL Signee, Temmie Ovwasa, Details Her Unpleasant Experience with Olamide and His Wife

Temmie Ovwasa, a Nigerian singer formerly known as YBNL Princess, has opened up about her challenging time under the management of Olamide, the record label boss, and his wife, Aisha Adebukunmi.

The Kwara-born singer has alleged that Olamide’s wife, Aisha, treated her like an “errand girl” during her tenure with YBNL. She further claimed that Adebukunmi publicly humiliated her on several occasions, often referring to her as “poor.”

In her Instagram story, Ovwasa revealed, “I entered the music industry to sing. Olamide showcased me as the ‘princess,’ but behind the scenes, I found myself in a situation with his disrespectful and classist wife, who made it her mission to remind me of my humble origins from Ilorin. Whenever we went out, she would publicly humiliate me and remind people that I was impoverished.”

She expressed her frustration, emphasizing that it’s crucial not to exacerbate people’s problems when trying to “help” them. Ovwasa clarified that she had never associated Olamide with her music career and had no intention of doing so. Her primary goal was to sing.

Ovwasa also lamented the loss of her unreleased album due to the alleged carelessness of former YBNL in-house producer, Pheelz, who misplaced the drive containing her work. She highlighted that during her five-year tenure with YBNL, she released only four songs. Since parting ways with the label, she has recorded and released three albums and possesses a substantial catalog of unreleased songs.

Her revelations shed light on the complexities artists may face behind the scenes in the music industry, highlighting the need for a more respectful and nurturing environment for emerging talents.